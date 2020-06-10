Protests are raging throughout the United States, following the brutal murder of George Floyd, a 46-year old African American man at the hands of a white Minneapolis cop. The incident has sent shockwaves throughout the world, resulting in widespread demonstrations against racism and police brutality.

Some New Jersey protesters who were marching against the brutal murder of George Floyd were met with counter-protesters. They mocked Floyd's murder with a Trump banner, U.S. flag and an 'All Lives Matter' sign, in the background. A man knelt on another person's neck, the same way as Floyd was assaulted by Derek Chauvin, the ex-Minneapolis cop. He was then seen shouting at the protesters.

One of the men in the video has been identified as an officer with the New Jersey Department of Corrections (NJDOC), ABC7 reported. He has been suspended by the department and an investigation has been opened into the incident. In a statement, the department called the act "hateful and disappointing" that "mocked the killing of George Floyd". It informed that the man has been suspended and "banned from the NJDOC facilities pending a thorough and expedited investigation".

The other man has been identified as James DeMarco, who is a FedEx employee, TMZ reported. In a statement, the company called its employee's behavior "appalling and offensive". It said the employee has been suspended from all FedEx duties while "investigation is concluded and all internal procedures are followed". It further added that "a diverse and inclusive workforce" is at the heart of its business, and it "stands with those who support justice and equality".