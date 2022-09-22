A video of the US President Joe Biden seeming lost and confused on stage during an event has shocked the internet. He was addressing the Global Fund's Seventh Replenishment Conference in New York on Wednesday. The event was organized to raise funds to fight AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria.

Biden delivered his address and thanked participants for the contributions made. He announced that the fund has managed to raise a staggering $14.25 billion to date â€“ the highest amount ever pledged for a multilateral health organization.

The US president highlighted that it's all about saving lives. "There's no ambiguity here â€“ working with partners to ensure that all communities are healthy and strong, at least have a shot at being healthy and strong; that people everywhere can live in dignity." Biden urged the participants to demonstrate their collective power to take on challenges that matter most in people's lives and deliver progress. "We have so much, so much to do, so let's get to work."

President Biden turned to leave the podium but stopped and looked lost. He also uttered some words where was inaudible because of the thunderous applause at the event venue. This video has been received over two million views on Twitter.

Twitter user Weaponized Nerd Rage said the man looks completely terrified and unaware of what the hell is going on, like he's looking for someone to help him. Another user shared concerns about the president's mental health. "Simply sad, but I no longer have any hope he has the mental facilities to walk off a stage without an escort."