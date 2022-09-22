Video Shows Hundreds of Pilot Whales Stranded on Macquarie Harbour in Australian; Nearly 200 Die

An alarming video showed more than 200 whales stranded on Macquarie Harbor in Tasmania, Australia. The marine conservation experts reached the spot to assess the situation and commence the rescue operation. Despite their efforts, nearly 200 whales died but the conservationists are trying to save the remaining 35.

Whales can be seen lying limp on the shore in the video while rescuers can be seen covering them with wet clothes and continuously pouring water on the animals to keep them alive.

It is a matter of concern for the marine conservationists as this is the second incident in a week where whales were found stranded on Tasmanian shores. Earlier this week, there was a stranding incident which killed dozens of sperm whales.

Are Sonar Signals and Man-Made Loud Underwater Noises Responsible for Whale Beaching Incidents?

It is rather strange that beaching in pilot whales is a common phenomenon but the scientists have not been able to find a definite answer to this behavior. The cause behind the high fatality rate on the beach has been attributed to the exposed conditions on the beach.

However, some of the scientists believe that sonar signals and other man-made underwater noises cause distress to the sea animals especially whales which results in mass beaching and subsequent death of these animals.

Animal lovers on social media have expressed concern over the death of whales adding that the reasons must be found and addressed on priority.

A report published by the Guardian stated that Marine conservationists launched a rescue mission on Wednesday but the incident controller, Brendon Clark, said on Thursday that tragically most of the mammals on the beach had died. "Unfortunately, we do have a high mortality rate out on this particular stranding. We positioned them overnight ... so that we could assess them this morning and there were approximately 35 surviving animals out on the beach â€“ the primary focus this morning will be on the rescue and release of those animals," Clark went on to add.

A large number of marine and nature lovers had offered to help but the authorities limited the volunteer involvement to the people who had previous training and experience.

A Twitter user referred to the previous incident of mass stranding of whales on the same beach adding, "#WILDLIFE Mysterious mass stranding of 230 pilot whales on Australia's beach with most of them dead. Even more mysterious: exactly two years ago on the same day, 470 pilot whales were stranded on the same beach. #Whales."