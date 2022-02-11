Video Shows Chicago Man Throwing Brick at The Wieners Circle After asked to Wear Mask [Watch]

A Chicago man was filmed hurling a brick at The Wieners Circle eatery after being told to wear a mask on Wednesday. The outlet released the footage the next day. According to WGN-TV, police noted that a man tried to order food at the Lincoln Park hotdog stand, at around 8:40 pm Wednesday when he was asked to put on a mask.

He became infuriated. In the video, the man was seen speaking to someone behind the counter. He then turned to leave the restaurant, picked a handful of snow, and threw it at the counter. He then grabbed a handful of snow for a second time, ran inside the restaurant, and tossed it at the employees behind the counter.

"I told him get the (expletive) outta here if you're not gonna put a mask on," Robbie Sheppard, a longtime employee who was present at the scene said.

'It scared the c**p out of them'

The Wieners Circle noted that the man returned that night and hurled a brick at the front door shattering it. He was dressed in a hoodie and was seen running away soon after tossing the brick.

"It scared the c**p out of them because you can imagine the sound of that. So they all just ran to the back," manager Evelyn Morris said.

No injuries were reported by the restaurant in the incident. They expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support received after releasing the footage. They also posted a photo of the license plate, which they believed belonged to the man.

"If you don't wear masks just stay home. That's my message," Morris further said. The identity of the man sought by the officials is not clear at the moment. No arrests have been made in the case so far.