In a horrific incident, two members of a gang rammed their BMW at a father and his 8-year-old son on a Harlem sidewalk in New York City. A video of the incident was distributed by local police Thursday as a hunt for the two culprits was on.

New York City police said they believe the attack was deliberate and directed at the father. The incident took place in broad daylight on Nov. 6 in Manhattan. Surveillance footage released by police shows the vehicle crashing into the man and child as they were walking on a sidewalk near Central Park. The collision sent the pair flying through a nearby gate.

Police told the New York Post, the two men exiting the car and approaching the victims. One of the men then slashed the father with a knife, according to the New York Daily News.

The attackers are later seen in the video getting back in the car and fleeing the scene. The father and son were taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Law enforcement sources told the New York Post that father, who previously was busted nine times for incidents such as robbery and grand larceny, has been uncooperative with police in their investigation. Police told the New York Daily News they believe the father is a member of a rival gang.

However, other details about the incident are yet to be revealed. The identities of those involved in the incident are yet to be known.

Warning: This video could be disturbing to some viewers.