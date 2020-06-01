A video of a mounted patrol officer trampling a woman demonstrator who had gathered with the crowd to protest against Houston resident George Floyd's death has gone viral on social media. The incident occurred near police headquarters at Travis Street, Houston.

According to Chorn.com, the video was recorded by Alison Amador who told that a demonstrator was injured as the protesters were having a scuffle with the cops. That is when the mounted police officer barged in.

Warning Before Trampling?

In the video, it can be heard that before the mounted police came in, he blew the whistle. But within moments the patrol officer with the horse was seen rushing and the woman standing with a placard was trampled. The video has been liked more than 30,000 times and retweeted 17,800 times at the time of writing the article.

The issue led to an argument with the police. Currently, the Houston police have told that the circumstances of the incident are being reviewed. It is not clear if an investigation has been ordered regarding the incident. This has led to arguments where some netizens are seen slamming the patrol officer and others are saying it was not the officer's fault. One of the Twitter user Holly observed that there was no time lag between the whistle and the officer moving forward.

Whose Fault Is it?

"He whistled WHILE riding forward - she didn't have a chance to move. Also, why direct a horse to ride through a crowd? That looked dangerous," the tweet read. But refuting the claims another user wrote, that the incident was clearly unintentional. "If you ever rode a horse before, you are 6 to 7ft in the air. You can't stop a horse immediately nor can you see directly under the horses head because you are in the blind spot," Chrisalicious said.

In the video thread, a reply was given by Houston Police Officers Union Vice President Doug Griffith. He said, "The whistle is to warms (sic) people," Griffith said. "If you don't pay attention, then that's on your (sic)!"

People's rage towards George Floyd's death is increasing and they are questioning if black people are still safe in the country. Irrespective of race and creed people from all walks of life are taking part in protests against unarmed black man George Floyd's death in the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Protests Intensified

According to the latest reports, more than 40 people have been arrested during protests in Tampa, Florida. People have intensified protests in at least 30 cities across the nation. At least 25 cities across 16 states have imposed a curfew.

In a similar incident in Louisville, seven people were shot at, injured as hundreds of demonstrators were demanding justice for Breonna Taylor staged a protest on May 28. Taylor, a black woman was shot dead by Louisville police on March 13 during a narcotics investigation.