Reports from Iran claim that the Iranian 'mullah' government has begun a violent crackdown on protesters, who are demanding the ouster of the Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

A video circulated on social media shows that the government forces firing live bullet rounds on unarmed protesters at Azadi Square in Tehran.

Hundreds of protesters from the last two days have been on the streets in several parts of Iran.

On Sunday, the protesters in Tehran started gathering at a popular landmark the Azadi (Freedom) Square, where they are demanding the resignation of the supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khameini.

"Khamenei have shame. Leave the country," chanted protesters. Khamenei has been in office for three decades, and there is no limit to his term.

There were also slogans being raised against the slain Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a missile strike in Iraq, carried by the US on January 3.

Protests have now spread to other cities, including Shiraz, Esfahan, Hamedan, and Orumiyeh, Reuters reported. Dozens of Iranian women also have joined the protest.

In a desperate attempt to quell the unrest, the regime forces have begun a violent suppression. There are reports of tear gas being lobbed on the protesters

The regime forces it is believed also are firing live bullet rounds on the protesters who are angry at the government for killing 176 people, mostly Iranians traveling on the ill-fated Ukrainian passenger plane that was shot down by the Iranian security forces using a surface-to-air missile.

Another video shared on social media showed protesters dragging away injured protesters dripping blood all over the pavement believed to be located around Azadi square in Tehran.

With the tensions rising in the country, there are rumors that the Supreme Leader may announce his resignation.