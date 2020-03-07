At least 70 people are still trapped inside a collapsed hotel in China's Quanzhou, Fujian Province. The hotel was being used as a facility to quarantine suspected COVID 19 patients.

Eyewitnesses at the scene said that the entire structure collapsed within seconds. At least 23 people trapped have been rescued. There is no information on the injured and dead.

Multiple videos shared online show emergency workers combing through the building's wreckage looking for survivors.

The Xinjia Express Hotel in Quanzhou collapsed around 7 pm local time, however, there is no information on what caused the hotel structure to crumble.

The Beijing News that spoke to several local government officials in Fujian province confirmed that the hotel had been turned into a quarantine zone and was one of two in the Licheng district. The exact number of COVID 19 patients isolated in the building at the time of the collapse was unknown.

An eyewitness who lives across the road from the Xinjia Express Hotel he first mistakenly first thought the hotel collapse was an explosion.

"I was just having dinner and I suddenly heard a loud bang and thought it was an explosion. It was not until I ran to my balcony that I saw that the entire hotel building had collapsed," Mnw.cn quoted the man as saying.