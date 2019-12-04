A video capturing the private conversation of world leaders on Tuesday, who have got together in London to attend North Atlantic Treaty Organization's (NATO) 70th summit, is doing the rounds on social media. In the video, the Canadian Prime Minister can be seen discussing about US President Donald Trump, with French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Though there is no mention of Trump's name, it could be easily deciphered that Trump's behaviour was discussed by the world leaders.

Before the reception at the Buckingham Palace, both Trudeau and Macron held separate joint press conferences with Trump. "He was late because he takes a 40-minute press conference off the top", Trudeau can be heard, apparently in response to Johnson, about the delay in his schedule. "You just saw his team's jaws drop to the floor!", Trudeau says while sipping beer, during the exchange. Though Macron and Johnson can be seen sharing a laugh, their responses cannot be heard.

It is beyond doubt that the conversation will not get down well with the US President, who has often adopted an aggressive tone against criticism.

Trump in an impromptu presser on Tuesday, criticized French President's NATO 'brain death' comment. He described the statement as 'dangerous' and 'very nasty'. In the same presser, he criticized France's defence contribution to NATO.

In the joint press conference, the same day, Macron said that he stands by his statement on NATO, while Trump called its contribution to NATO as "not fair".

In the joint press conference with the Canadian Prime Minister, Trump reiterated his demand for other countries to increase their contribution to NATO. When asked by Trump to provide a figure on what Canada spends on defence, Trudeau stated that Ottawa "has been there for every NATO deployment," and said that it spends 1.4% of its GDP on defence.