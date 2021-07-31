Video: Billy Markus the 'King of Crypto Memes' Shows Dogecoin Ruling the Tokyo Olympics

Dogecoin investors are known to be both fun-loving and creative and so is its co-founder Billy Markus, who encourages the behaviour of the community that keeps everyone chuckling with large-than-life memes, that despite being ridiculous, is hard to ignore.

Billy Markus tweeted a video that he found on the coins Reddit group which was created by a Twitter user called @jimjimmiejames showing Doge taking part in the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

The video shows an athlete in action with his face being embossed with Doge's patron saint 'Shiba the dog' and is taking part in the Pole Vault with the name 'Dogeboy McWowmoonystein' in a second attempt to reach the moon.

The Pole Vault jump is so successful, that Doge not only breaches the vault, but also blasts through the stadium and reaches space heading straight to the moon.

The video is just one among the thousands of other funny memes dished out by its investors and Dogecoin's hype has remained strong and stable only due to memes and the jokes managed to row over troubled waters, despite it slipping down from its all time high of $0.70 in May, 2021.

No other coin can boast of such a strong community experience and attracts new investors not through its financial sheets, but through fun, jokes and memes.

'Meme' seems to be the new currency of 2021 and the language of millennials, as the coin enjoys a market cap of $54 billion and is among the top 10 cryptocurrencies in the world, despite the fact that it has no underlying value.

Also, while Dogecoin reaches the moon only through memes every single day, in reality, the coin is facing a herculean task to cross the $0.20 mark since a month and is being pulled back each time it touches that number.

However, investors believe that the coin is headed for better days and would cross the milestone of $1 in the coming months, making everyone rich.

Experts predict that Dogecoin could breach the $1 mark in December 2021 if the hype and buzz towards the coin remains the same. At the time of publishing, Doge was trading at $0.20 and is up +0.26% in the days trade.