Victoria's Secret model Candice Swanepoel set the temperatures raising with her barely-there leopard print bikini and sent tongues wagging with her hotness. Her 13.7 million followers on Instagram were in for a treat as she captioned her sizzling picture as ''A little '70s A little wild #lira @tropicofc.''

Reportedly the mother of two was modelling for her own lingerie brand Tropic of C and was seen rocking a skimpy bikini with very thin straps and a metal circle in the middle that matched the circles on the sides of the briefs. She also sported a green coat on her shoulders, but we bet that wasn't even noticed by many.

Candice is one of the most recognized models in the world and has worked really hard to attain the figure that she currently enjoys. In an interview with InStyle, the supermodel opened up about how she manages to stay fit as a fiddle and revealed her diet as well as a workout regime. She mentioned that "It's all about balance for me. One meal in the day will be lighter than others, probably during lunch, I will (eat something) heavier so that my body has time to burn it off. Night-time is something lighter, and I will always have a big breakfast."

The uber-hot model had launched her own bikini and swimsuit line Tropic of C in 2018 and has found success in her venture. She has collaborated with a lot of brands and many of them are eager to work alongside her for fame and recognition. Candice has been busy promoting her lingerie line since a year both online and offline and reports state that she's soon planning to launch it worldwide.

Candice now lives in Brazil with her Brazilian model husband Hermann Nicoli and he too takes a lot of interest in promoting his wife's swimsuit line. The couple has been living in Brazil since quite a few years along with their two children and Candice regularly shares Instagram stories while having fun with her little angels.

Also, the recent barely there bikini picture is just one among her latest sizzling images and her Instagram feed is filled with many such pictures and are a treat to the eyes.