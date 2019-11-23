The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is officially cancelled. Victoria's Secret is the only lingerie brand known for its extravaganza at the ramp walk with skinny and beautiful models sporting their lingerie and putting on a spectacular fashion show that sets tongues wagging since more than two decades which gathers millions of viewers around the globe.

Everything seemed to be unstoppable to the lingerie giant but things looked to have hit a downward trend for two years and now, the company confirmed they are cancelling their iconic fashion show for 2019. It's a goodbye to angel wings and stunning lingerie show this year.

Why Victoria's Secret Cancelled Its Fashion Show?

The company is shifting its marketing strategy following criticism and weak financial results which are slumping for two years in a row. VS suffered a net loss of $252 million in the third quarter against $43 million loss a year earlier.

The finance director of parent company L Brands, Stuart Burgdoerfer said, "Did we see a specific material impact on short-term sales in response to the airing of the fashion show? As a general matter, the answer to that question is no,'' he told analysts in a conference call.

In simple terms, Victoria's Secret has not gained the crazy levels of sales which usually happened after their fashion show since two years and that has resulted in spending more money on the iconic show with little or no returns at all.

Thus the company decided to cancel the VS fashion show for 2019 and will come up with a definite plan for 2020. "It's important to evolve the marketing of Victoria's Secret,'' Burgdoerfer summed it up.

The Definition of a Perfect Woman's Body Is No Longer Working?

Analysts state that Victoria's Secret has been objectifying women since the day of its launch and made a fortune by making women feel insecure about their bodies. Their definition of women in lingerie is slim, bosomy and perfect seems to not be catching up with young women as they feel it's unattainable and consider the whole idea as outdated. Several surveys have been released confirming that women increasingly prefer simpler and less sexualized designs.