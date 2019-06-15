Stella Maxwell scorched the runway at the CR runway x LUISAVIAROMA 90th Anniversary Show in Florence, Italy. The gorgeous model has reportedly gotten back with Twilight star Kristen Stewart.

The Victoria's Secret Angel, put her svelte frame on display in all its glory when she modelled skimpy underwear. Apparently, golden and silver chains were slung around her neck for dramatic effect when the blonde bombshell strutted her stuff down the catwalk.

The model dominated the runway and oozed sex appeal, she accessorized her look with PVC fingerless biker gloves. The model accentuated her beautiful features with a smokey make-up palette and she blow dried her hair straight for the occasion. Stella sure looked fierce at the show, maybe it has something do with her ex Kristen Stewart? The pair recently got back together after splitting up at the end of last year. Stella and Kristen are said to have rekindled their romance, according to a source confiding in US Weekly.

Kristen Stewart will soon appear in the Charlie's Angels re-boot directed by Elizabeth Banks and co-starring Naomi Banks from Aladdin and Ella Balinska. A source at the time of the break up told E! News: 'Kristen and Stella are still in touch, but decided it was best to see other people.'

The source went on to say that the pair started to disagree on things and it stopped being fun. Kristen then went to Germany to film and they realised that the relationship had run its course and they needed a change. However, the pair seems to have gotten back together and it looks like they are having fun again.