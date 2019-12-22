In a recent report by a leading media website, Victoria Justice and Ariana Grande are not in good terms, however, the sources have done a comprehensive analysis of Victoria's Instagram account which proves that they aren't foes either.

Recently, Victoria Justice posted a throwback photo from her childhood on Instagram, which has been liked by none other than Ariana Grande. Yes, this proves that both the divas are not in bad terms with one another.

Victoria shared childhood photos

Victoria and Ariana both rose to fame after their stint on Nickelodeon's Victorious. Victoria, on her official Instagram handle shared three throwback photos from her childhood in which she looks like a doll. The photos feature the 26-year-old actress standing in front of a huge Christmas tree and holding a teddy like toy.

Looks like Ariana Grande is still in touch with Victoria as the Next singer shared some love with the actress on her latest throwback post. According to Victoria's Insta account, the diva has more than 18.1 million fans following her on the social media platform, while she has shared a total of 2471 posts till date.

As per the main metrics, Victoria follows only a few friends on the platform and her tagline is "Never take anything for granted & treat others the way you want to be treated".

Moreover, Justice's post also shows that she is very eagerly waiting for the Holidays. Her Insta post says, "Patiently waiting for Santa #1995", which also means the photo of the diva was clicked back in the year 1995.

Victoria Justice is gearing up for Summer Night

On the work front, the American actress and singer is currently gearing up for a film titled Summer Night, which is a rom-com directed by Joseph Cross. The film marks the directorial debut of Joseph Cross and stars an ensemble cast including Ellar Coltrane, Ian Nelson, Analeigh Tipton, Hayden Szeto, Lana Condor, Callan McAuliffe, Ella Hunt, Bill Milner, Elena Kampouris, Melina Vidler, Khris Davis and Justin Chatwin apart from, Victoria Justice in the lead roles.