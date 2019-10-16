Victoria Beckham and David Beckham, who have been married for 20 years now, recently were surrounded with false rumours of marriage troubles. Later, some reports claimed that the two have resolved their issues and are planning to renew their marriage vows.

Amid the continued rumours about their marriage, Victoria spoke out about her husband during an interview on the Today show on Tuesday. While speaking to Hoda Kotb, the 45-year-old revealed he "secret sauce" that has been keeping her marriage strong with David.

"The kids are our priority, everything we do revolves around the children. We both work really hard, we love what we do professionally," Victoria said. "We support each other, we're very lucky to have found each other and lucky that we're growing together."

Victora and David, who got married in July 1999, have children Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 17, Cruz, 14, and Harper, eight, together.

While remembering the first time she met David, Victoria said: "It was love at first sight." The Spice Girls star also said "communication is key" to their family.

"We're very present in the kids' lives. We love our family, everything we do revolves around them," she explained. "I think it's just being focused, working hard, having a great support team around us. And both of our parents help out with the kids."

Recently, Star magazine reported that the couple "saved" their marriage and are not heading for divorce anymore. However, the truth is that David and Victoria were not facing any marriage troubles and neither had to work towards making things right between them.