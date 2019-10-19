Victoria Beckham considers herself a lucky woman. The former Spice Girl, who married David Beckham 20 years ago, says that she cannot imagine how "lucky" she is to have the former footballer as her "soulmate" during an appearance on a talk show on Friday.

The 45-year-old was having a chat on The View, where she spoke about her marriage to David, who she described as a "wonderful" husband, and even took some time to candidly joke about their sex life after all these years of being married.

When Joy Behar, the show's host, asked Victoria how long had it been since the devoted couple tied the knot, the fashion designer, who celebrated her wedding anniversary in July, replied, "20 years can you believe it!"

Victoria was next asked about what exactly appealed to her about her now-husband, a recipient of the Sexiest Man Alive award, to which Victoria sweetly answered, "You know obviously he's incredibly good looking but David is the most wonderful husband and fantastic father and a real inspiration to all of us, he's hard-working. I'm lucky to have him as my soul mate."

Turning up the heat of the ongoing conversation, Behar told the former singer, "You have to be friends with somebody after many years together, because the sex, eh..." And that is when Posh decided to show her fun side.

Poking fun at her own sex life, the fashionista retorted, "Don't worry about that!" David and Victoria got married in a lavish, extravagant ceremony that reportedly cost the couple a fortune equal to about £800,000.

The couple's wedding celebrations came at a time when David had just won the treble with Manchester United and Victoria was cruising life as a global icon with the Spice Girls. Their highly-anticipated wedding took place on July 4, and it was complete with golden thrones and a glittering tiara for the bride.

The out-of-the-world wedding ceremony had the Bishop of Cork, Paul Colton conducting the ceremony, and one of the most special memories of the day for the happy couple was the sight of their four-month-old son Brooklyn serving as the ring bearer at the ceremony.