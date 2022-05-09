Vicki White, Alabama Jailbreak Lover, Becomes 'Role Model' for thee Young; Social Media Chatter

Missing Alabama corrections officer Vicki White and murder accused Casey Cole White have become the focus of social media buzz ever since the duo absconded from Lauderdale Country prison on April 29.

The story of the fugitive couple has become famous as "Love on the Run".

A faction of social media followers has dramatized the "love story" of Vicki White, 56 and Casey Cole White, 38, labelling them as the "role models" for millions of lovers across the world. The followers have quoted the famous idiom, "All is fair in love and war" adding that what Vicki's action speak of her unconditional love for Casey Cole.

Vicki Outsmarted Her Colleagues

There have been speculations over the hideout of the couple as some followers believe that the duo must have crossed U.S. border to reach Mexico or Canada.

At the same time, others strongly believe that Vicki and Casey Cole did not leave the country and are enjoying their together time in the rural areas far from the reach of law enforcement agency. Vicki's fan club has also termed her as a courageous and determined woman who outsmarted her colleagues.

Another possibility that social media is hinting towards is the help extended by an old friend of Vicki or Casey Cole.

A report published by CNN states that Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton admitted to not knowing this strange side of the corrections officer Vicki White. Singleton also agreed to the fact that Vicki had taken advantage of her experience and knowledge of the system to come up with a fool proof plan, the report stated further.

An interesting tweet read, "Listen to "And So They Meet..." by Love on The Run: The Search For Casey and Vicki White. The OFFICIAL podcast covering America's most Notorious power couple! #podcast #manhunt #wanted #truecrime #fugitive #drama #apple #spotify #mystery #unsolvedmysteries."

A supporter of Vicki White shared a tweet saying, "When I do fall in love, I want a woman who loves me the way Vicki loves Casey White. She risked it all for a few nights in the woods clapping cheeks with a felon. If that's not love then I don't know what is."