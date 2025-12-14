Veteran Singapore Singer Ling Xiao Dies at 75; Funeral to be Held on Dec 17

Veteran local singer Ling Xiao, a prominent figure in Singapore's Mandarin music scene during the 1970s, died on December 13 at the age of 75. His death was reported by Chinese-language daily Lianhe Zaobao.

Ling, whose real name was Tan Choon Huat, had largely withdrawn from public life in recent years after suffering a stroke in 2022 that left him partially paralysed.

His health had been declining even before that, as he battled several chronic conditions, including hypertension, high cholesterol and diabetes.

Speaking to local media outlet 8world, Ling's younger sister Jeci, who had lived with him over the past three years, said he initially managed his diabetes with medication before later requiring insulin injections.

His health took a significant turn in September 2021, when he fell in his bathroom and sustained a head injury, forcing him to pull out of a planned concert with fellow veterans Marcus Chin and Huang Qingyuan. Singer Wu Gang stepped in to replace him.

Subsequent medical checks revealed a blood clot in Ling's head, and he underwent surgery.

According to Shin Min Daily News, his condition worsened in 2022 when he required dialysis and later suffered a sudden stroke that paralysed the right side of his body.

Although he initially remained positive and sought treatment through traditional Chinese medicine and acupuncture, he later declined physiotherapy, saying he was too old to relearn basic movements.

Jeci said Ling was hospitalised multiple times over the last three years. Prolonged bed rest led to bedsores, while poor blood circulation in his left calf caused severe swelling that eventually resulted in the amputation of his toes.

He also had to undergo dialysis three times a week. During a recent hospital stay, Ling complained of pain in several areas and was diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer.

Doctors later determined that his heart was too weak to endure aggressive treatments such as chemotherapy and estimated that he had about six months to live.

Ling chose to spend his remaining days at home and was discharged on November 25. Due to severe inflammation in his knees and his weakened state, his family was unable to take him for dialysis. He also stopped eating in the days leading up to his death.

Ling's career in entertainment began in his late teens. At 17, he placed second in a singing competition organised by Rediffusion, known in Mandarin as Li Di Hu Sheng. He made his recording debut in 1967 after signing with Happy Records, and his song Ku Qing Hua became one of his most enduring hits.

Despite experiencing career setbacks at various points, Ling made a successful comeback as the lead actor in the 1998 Channel 8 drama Facing The Music. He later appeared in television productions such as Kampong Ties and The Quarters, and served as a mentor on Mediacorp's Golden Age Talentime programme for several years.

In 2017, Ling celebrated 50 years in show business with a concert at Resorts World Theatre, performing dozens of songs from his extensive discography. He returned to the same venue the following year as part of the cast of the Mandarin musical Taru.

Ling's wake is being held at Block 116A Bukit Merah Central. His funeral will take place on December 17.