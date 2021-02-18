The pandemic of COVID-19 has pressured conventional business owners to shift their business online. With no knowledge or expertise in how to sustain their online business model or utilize the right marketing strategies, many businesses have been failing miserably. Syed has stepped in, at the right time and helped many businesses which were on the verge of collapsing with his digital marketing capabilities. 'Syed Consultancy', his 6 figure company has gained much prominence since its launch. Let's know more about this young mind who has made a mark in the world of entrepreneurship with his exceptional talent and skills.

Syed Shabeen Lebbe, is a 20-year-old angel investor, business consultant and the one who is recognized as the youngest Entrepreneur of Sri Lanka who has made an impact in the world of online business. At 16, he dropped out of school and started building his base for a successful career and today is the Founder & CEO of 'Syed Consultancy', which is one of the emerging digital marketing and consulting companies in Asia & Middle East. His firm lists as one of the best in the industry and is spreading its wings successfully with each passing day. Syed has been creating a strong foothold in the industry and has even been nominated for a few digital awards in the past year.

He had a strong inclination towards business ever since he was 10 which his parents recognized and supported him throughout his entrepreneurial journey. When asked about what's the secret ingredient for his success, Syed says "I believe there is no such thing as overnight success and everyone needs to work hard on their ambitions and goals and be prepared for many obstacles in their journey. If you are focussed, nothing can stop you from achieving your goals." He left his studies at 16, and went ahead to work towards making his dream of being a successful entrepreneur with immense passion, and he did succeed, indeed. For young people & future entrepreneurs, Syed is an inspiration. One can say that he is the first person in Sri Lanka to buy a luxury car, a BMW 520D, at the age of 19 with his own hard earned money. One of his key life goals involves getting to the list of Forbes 30 under 30 class.

Syed has developed his unique path to success as a digital entrepreneur and investor through his creativity, business sense, and dedication, and is now an inspiration for many aspiring youngsters who want to pursue their passion in the industry.