The Entertainment giant Netflix has acquired worldwide rights to the romantic film 'The Last Letter From Your Lover'. 'The Last Letter From Your Lover' is based on the best selling novel by Jojo Moyes which has sold over 3 million copies worldwide and has been translated into 33 languages. Academy Award Nominee Felicity Jones, Golden Globe and Emmy Nominee Shailene Woodley have been signed to act in the movie. The cast also include Nabhaan Rizwan, Joe Alwyn, Callum Turner, and Ncuti Gatwa.

The dual narrative love story set between London and the Riviera. It narrates the story of a young journalist Ellie (Felicity Jones) in contemporary London who uncovers a series of love letters in the archives which tell the story of an intensely romantic but star crossed affair in the 1960s between Jennifer Stirling (Shailene Woodley) and Anthony O'Hare (Callum Turner). As Ellie is drawn into the story, she becomes obsessed with discovering the lovers' identities and finding out how their love story ends.

The production and distribution company 'STUDIOCANAL' will release the film and its output partner SVENSK will distribute the film in Scandinavia. The company will be selling the film in China, where Netflix does not operate. Augustine Frizzell will do the direction from a script by Nick Payne and Esta Spalding and production will be done by Pete Czernin and Graham Broadbent

No release date has been finalized yet but the film makers have recently announced that the shooting is currently underway in Mallorca and will soon move to the UK.