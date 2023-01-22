Veno Management launches new faction focused on entertainment and video content creation

Australia's leading social media & model agency, Veno Management, has now launched their new faction focused on entertainment and video content creation. This new endeavor, known as Veno Creators, will boast some of Australia's social media entertainers and top content creators on many platforms such as TikTok, YouTube, Instagram & Snapchat.

One of Australia's largest TikTok creators YungAaron, who has a very impressive 4.4 Million followers, is one of the first creators to join the new agency. Aaron has long been working with Veno behind the scenes for over half a year, preparing for the launch of Veno Creators and progressing to the next phase of his career.

Aaron is a 21yo from the Gold Coast who has been making comedic-based videos since the age of 10 in his own spare time but was drawn to social media and TikTok after the end of a long relationship and wanting to express himself. Aaron has plans of being one of the biggest names in social media through his entertaining and quirky videos and it might be safe to say he might be well on his way especially with the Veno Creators team now managing him.

There are plans of having a creator house located in the Gold Coast with fellow creators in the agency such as James Condy (2.8M ok TikTok), Its Shax (3.1M on TikTok), Oxlee (4.2M on TikTok), and many others, with also many collaborations and events on the horizon. There's even talk of a possible Asia-Pacific event, especially for those creators in the region who have established themselves and can benefit from learning tips and tricks from others.

A representative from Veno Management confirmed they're looking at this Asia-Pacific event being a viable option hopefully within the next year or so: "Yes Veno Management has been in the works to organize a creator collaboration meet-up for prominent content & video creators from regions such as Australia, New Zealand, and other surrounding countries. The content creators that are represented by Veno Creators will be at the forefront of leading this movement and showcasing to the world the amount of talent we have in this part of the world. I think hosting the event in the Gold Coast and then possibly exploring Auckland and also Singapore is definitely something we want to do for everyone. It's really exciting!"

Don't be surprised if you come across many of these top creators collaborating frequently with each other in the near future in the Gold Coast and seeing them all hanging out at the Creator House!