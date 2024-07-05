Venezuela vs Canada Live Streaming: How to Watch the Copa America 2024 Quarterfinal Match Online in US, UK and India

Venezuela and Canada will face each other in a Copa America 2024 quarterfinal clash on Friday, July 5. The match, scheduled to take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, marks a pivotal point in the tournament as both teams compete for a place in the semifinals.

Venezuela surpassed expectations by finishing first in Group B with nine points, highlighted by a commanding 3-0 win over Jamaica in their final group stage match. Meanwhile, Canada claimed the runner-up position in Group A following a challenging 0-0 draw with former champions Chile on matchday three. Neither teams are a favorite to win the tournament but fans can expect a great contest.

Venezuela, the Dark Horse

Despite predictions of an early exit, Venezuela has created an inspiring underdog story, winning all three of their group matches for the first time in their history. They aim to maintain this momentum with a semifinal spot on the line.

Under Fernando Batista's steady leadership, Venezuela has shown strong defensive resilience, conceding only once in their last four matches across all competitions.

A win in this match would see Venezuela reach the Copa America semifinals for the first time since 2011. Their previous two quarterfinal appearances ended in losses to Argentina, including a 2-0 defeat at this stage in 2019.

Since their 3-1 loss to Mexico in June 2019, Venezuela has remained unbeaten in their last eight matches against CONCACAF opponents, demonstrating their growing confidence and capability.

Meanwhile, Canada achieved a significant milestone by advancing beyond the group stage in their debut Copa America, joining Mexico and Honduras in this exclusive group. They aim to replicate Mexico and Honduras' success, both of whom reached the semifinals in their inaugural Copa America appearances.

Under Jesse Marsch's guidance, Canada has swiftly adapted to a cohesive and high-intensity style of play, which has proven effective in the tournament. Following a 4-0 loss to the Netherlands in his first match, Marsch's team has kept three clean sheets in their last four competitive games.

Here's everything you need to know before the match.

When and Where

The Venezuela vs Canada Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match will be played on Friday, July 5, at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, United States.

The Venezuela vs Canada Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match begins at 9pm ET, 10pm (Argentina time), 2am BST and 6:30 am IST.

How To Watch/ Livestream

United States: The Venezuela vs Canada Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match will be broadcast on Fox Networks, while live streaming will be available on FuboTV, TUDN, and Sling TV.

United Kingdom: The Venezuela vs Canada Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match will be broadcast on Premier 1, Premier 2. The Venezuela vs Canada Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match will be available for livestreaming on Premier Sports Player.

India: The Venezuela vs Canada Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network, and available for livestreaming on Sony LIV app and FanCode app.