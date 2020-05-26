Chinese virologist Shi Zhengli infamously known as the batwoman for her connection with Wuhan lab the alleged place of the coronavirus outbreak has gone public with a statement that some also are interpreting as a veiled threat.
If one reads between the lines, her statement appears to be in fact an attempt that once again aims to absolve China of any wrongdoing including denying of the virus escaping from the Wuhan lab.
In China, Shi Zhengli is well-known and post the new coronavirus outbreak, she has become an international name. In an interview on Chinese state television she said that viruses being discovered now are "just the tip of the iceberg" and called for international cooperation in the fight against epidemics.
"The unknown viruses that we have discovered are actually just the tip of the iceberg. If we want to protect humans from viruses or avoid a second outbreak of new infectious diseases, we must go in advance to learn about these unknown viruses carried by wild animals in nature and then give early warnings," said Shi Zhengli, deputy director of the Wuhan Institute of Virology told CGTN.
In an indirect reference to accusations that have been directed against Wuhan lab and China said research into viruses needs scientists and governments to be transparent and cooperative, and that it is "very regrettable" when science is politicized.
Shi Zhengli also revealed during the interview that the genome sequence of the novel coronavirus was submitted to the World Health Organization in January.