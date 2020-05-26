Chinese virologist Shi Zhengli infamously known as the batwoman for her connection with Wuhan lab the alleged place of the coronavirus outbreak has gone public with a statement that some also are interpreting as a veiled threat.

If one reads between the lines, her statement appears to be in fact an attempt that once again aims to absolve China of any wrongdoing including denying of the virus escaping from the Wuhan lab.

In a latest development, now a prominent Australian scientist has found proof that the new coronavirus was designed in a lab to specifically to infect human cells.

In China, Shi Zhengli is well-known and post the new coronavirus outbreak, she has become an international name. In an interview on Chinese state television she said that viruses being discovered now are "just the tip of the iceberg" and called for international cooperation in the fight against epidemics.

"The unknown viruses that we have discovered are actually just the tip of the iceberg. If we want to protect humans from viruses or avoid a second outbreak of new infectious diseases, we must go in advance to learn about these unknown viruses carried by wild animals in nature and then give early warnings," said Shi Zhengli, deputy director of the Wuhan Institute of Virology told CGTN.

The batwoman, however, makes no reference to the issue of safety standards at the Wuhan lab. It should be noted that no government agency had any issue with Wuhan lab conducting research. But the fact that even the US Embassy officials from Beijing, who visited the Wuhan lab in 2018 and have had issued several warnings about the inadequate safety at the lab, which was conducting risky studies on coronaviruses from bats. In her Zhengli makes no reference to the lack of safety protocol.

In an indirect reference to accusations that have been directed against Wuhan lab and China said research into viruses needs scientists and governments to be transparent and cooperative, and that it is "very regrettable" when science is politicized.

Shi Zhengli also revealed during the interview that the genome sequence of the novel coronavirus was submitted to the World Health Organization in January.