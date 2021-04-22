The Vegan Warehouse Is Bringing A Revolution In The Terms Of Vegan Fashion

In the last 10 years, we've seen two trends become increasingly on the rise: an obsession with curation and brands that ensure ethical responsibility. In the e-commerce world, there is one brand that has created a marketplace absolutely crushing it in these two categories. The Vegan Warehouse is the first online retail store specializing in high-quality, yet affordable vegan fashion, beauty, home, and more.

Founded by Ewelina and Carl Augustin, the wife and husband duo, the idea was sparked when Ewelina went vegan in 2010, as she struggled to find vegan alternatives to her everyday staples that were easily accessible and affordable. With this mission in mind, they knew creating a marketplace that would simplify the lives of vegans, and introduce cruelty-free living to a wider audience could help many people with similar stories like their own.

With mentions in The New York Times, InStyle, and raking in over 1,000 reviews about their marketplace — The Vegan Warehouse has grown into an entity with an exciting future to come.

"Going vegan, I really struggled to find cruelty-free alternatives to my everyday staples," said founder and COO Ewelina Augustin. "From my makeup to my cleaning supplies, labels were seething with hidden animal ingredients. With more people conscious about what is in their everyday products, there is a growing demand for plant-based items."

Since 2017, the brand has picked up over 100 certified, high-quality, vegan and cruelty-free vendors that they carry, such as grace and stella, Axiology, Organicup and more. Their best-sellers however, are their premium vegan leather handbags. Introducing MERSI in October of 2020, they took a massive step forward in solidifying their presence as a socially and ethically responsible entity.

"When we first founded The Vegan Warehouse, we only had around four vegan handbags that we were introducing, and with their success now we sell over 25 diverse high-quality styles."

The Vegan Warehouse and MERSI is PETA-certified, and their vegan leather handbags are made from a sustainable and cruelty-free source, known as PU leather.

The best-selling vegan crossbody from MERSI, the Ruby Crossbody.

"All of our handbags are designed in house, and it's one of the things I've found to be most gratifying about watching our company grow." explained COO, Ewelina.

Demi Bucket Bag

Such a cute accessory!

"Love, love, love this bag. I've gotten so many compliments. Looks and feels designer. Love that the bag comes with two straps to switch out. The red is a great pop of color!" - Ilissa K.

Love this bag!

"This bag is a really pretty color and great size. I also love the strap options and different colors on both sides. This is my 2nd purchase from The Vegan Warehouse and I will definitely buy again." Shannon S.

The Vegan Warehouse continues to personally curate new vendors every month, and will be launching their Spring collection for MERSI on March 15th, 2021. You can shop all of their products in beauty, fashion and more here.