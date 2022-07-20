VARNi Technology's latest built-in sensor VTouch neckband is the coolest

Can earphones be someone's better half? Well, ask people who travel and love listening to music! For them, a day without earphones can be boring. While there are countless earphone options available, VARNi Technology has something outstanding to offer.

Well, hold your breath as we let out that VARNi has launched a fully-touched enabled wireless neckband earphone called VTouch. And this is all you need! An earphone that is exemplary of smart technology and innovation. The VTouch neckband is pretty lightweight to provide a comfortable fit for users and is sweatproof. Moreover, with the in-built touch sensor on these earphones, answering your calls will become hand-free.

VARNi didn't only design and develop an amazing earphone, but it created the magic that we have been looking for. The VTouch also has a long-lasting battery life, which can bestow you with 42 hours of non-stop music.

Moreover, we know that travelling between crowds can be hectic, plus it may not allow you to change songs. But with VARNi's VTouch, this is not a problem anymore. You can change the song with just one touch and enjoy the super bass sound. With its built-in touch sensor, the VTouch Wireless Neckband keeps your flow going in everyday life, letting you effortlessly switch between phone calls and voice commands.

VARNi is known for the innovation and advanced technology that it brings to the market. They never leave us a chance to amaze us, do they? Besides earphones, they have so much more to offer, like headsets, speakers, mobile cables, car chargers, aux cables, mobile cases, chargers, power banks, and everything that comes under the mobile accessories subject.

Founded by Kishan Mali, VARNi is distinguished not only in the national but the international market as well. The brand is known for making products using superior-quality materials only. To get your hands on a VARNi VTouch, you can check out their website.