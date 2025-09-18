Vape Enforcement Drive Nets 4 People in Tampines and CBD Over 4 Days

Four people, aged between 24 to 43, were caught for vaping-related offenses on Wednesday, September 17, and immediately fined. A total of 27 e-vaporizers and associated parts were confiscated by the police.

The three plainclothes officers from the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) kept a close watch on the evening crowd in Tampines.

As part of a four-day joint operation with the National Environment Agency (NEA), they were there to apprehend vapers in hotspot areas such as the Central Business District and Tampines.

The media members were invited to observe operations at Tampines.

Three groups were formed, and they were instructed to follow two to three officers from a distance. There were no predetermined routes; instead, the officers primarily targeted specific smoking areas in malls, occasionally even sitting close to smokers to blend in.

The nearly three-hour operation began at 5 pm and resulted in the arrest of two individuals for vape-related offenses. Additionally, 18 vapes and associated parts were seized by the authorities.

After only ten minutes of operation, the first vape user was caught close to a smoking corner. The delivery rider was confronted by HSA officials and immediately fined.

Another man was apprehended by NEA officers using a vape outside a mall near the conclusion of the operation.

As they searched his possessions, the officers asked him to take off his jacket and shoes. In addition to being fined immediately, the man begged with the officers.

Whether they were first-time offenders was unclear.

Nine individuals were reported to the Health Promotion Board for underage smoking during the operation.

Additionally, a 20-year-old was found in possession of duty-unpaid cigarettes. About an hour later, officers from Singapore Customs arrived at the scene after he was referred to them.

As Singapore cracks down on vaping, enforcement against the practice has increased.

The Ministry of Health and HSA announced on September 9 that nearly twice as many frontline enforcement officers—more than 5,000—had been authorized to enforce vaping regulations.

Stricter penalties for vaping went into effect on September 1st; first-time offenders under the age of 18 will be fined an additional S$500, while those who are 18 and older will be fined S$700.

A three-month rehabilitation program is required of second-time offenders. The Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act (TCASA) will be used to prosecute third- or subsequent offenders, who could face a fine of up to S$2,000.

Those caught using Kpods, or vapes laced with etomidate, face harsher penalties. On September 1, the anesthetic agent etomidate was classified as a Class C drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

The new framework requires Kpod offenders to pay larger fines and participate in rehabilitation programs. There will be legal action taken against those who do not finish the program.