American actress cum singer Vanessa Hudgens, who has a whopping 38.5 million people following her on Instagram, has shared a hilarious TikTok video that has created a buzz on the internet. In the video, Vanessa is seen singing and performing to the song, "We are in this together" amidst the COVID-19 outbreak. According to her official Instagram handle, Vanessa's video has racked up more than 2.9 million views and likes on the photo-sharing platform.

Taking to her social media account, Vanessa tagged her friend Ashley Tisdale and wrote, "Well. It's come to this. Lol @ashleytisdale maybe I start getting into tik tok? Username is vanessahudgens not vanessahudgens0 okay byeeee." The video has left fans stunned as the diva seems to go crazy with her heightened emotions. Also, now her fans know by which name Vanessa is available on TikTok.

This isn't the first time Vanessa is making eyes pop with her video. She had earlier taken the internet by storm with her tattoo video in which she went topless. In the video, Vanessa flaunted her sunflower tattoo and more than two million fans liked the photo.

Having won several awards and recognition for her acting, Vanessa is one of the best actors in Hollywood today. Vanessa recently broke up with her long time boyfriend and actor Austin Butler. Both started dating in the year 2011, but they couldn't seem to make their long-distance relationship work even after several efforts. Their nine-year-old relationship came to an end after a source confirmed to UsWeekly that the two have decided to move on separately.

Watch Vanessa Hudgens going crazy in her latest Tiktok video on Instagram here: