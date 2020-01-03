Vanessa Hudgens recently opened up about the time when a nude photo of the actress was leaked on the internet in 2007 after her phone was hacked. The actress called the incident 'traumatising' in an interview to Cosmopolitan Magazine on Thursday.

Vanessa Hudgens on nude photo leak

''It was a really traumatising thing for me. It's really f***ed up that people feel like they are entitled enough to share something that personal with the world,'' the High School Musical star admitted. Vanessa added that she found it 'sad' that 'people take it too far and end up divulging things that should be personal.'

The actress added, ''I think that is because there's a disconnect when you see your favourite actress on the screen, and you see them now on your TV in your homes, and you can watch them whenever you want.''

Speaking about the #MeToo movement, Vanessa revealed that she had 'been talked to in inappropriate ways' but would tell them they were 'completely out of line' when it happened in the past.

Vanessa's dating life

On the personal front, the actress has been dating actor Austin Butler since 2011. She revealed that good communication, respect and trust have been key to keeping their relationship going strong. ''The longest we've been apart was four months. It sucks! You start hating hearing yourself say 'I miss you.' But if it's your person, you make it work,'' she gushed.

Hudgens shot to fame by playing Gabriella Montez in the High School Musical films, which also starred Zac Efron and Ashley Tisdale. She also dated Zac for five years. Her other works include Sucker Punch, Spring Breakers and The Princess Switch, and she will be next seen alongside Hollywood stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in the next instalment in the Bad Boys series, Bad Boys For Life.