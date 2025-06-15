Vance Luther Boelter: Minnesota Mad Who Killed Lawmaker and Shot Another Runs Security Company and Ties to Africa and Middle East

The Minnesota man wanted in connection with the Saturday morning killing of a state legislator and the shooting of another runs a security agency and reportedly has links to the Middle East and Africa, his online biographies showed. Vance Luther Boelter lists himself on LinkedIn as the CEO of the Red Lion Group, a company in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

He also worked with Minnesota Africans United, a statewide organization that supports African immigrants in Minnesota, according to a biography that has since been removed from the organization's website. This came as Boelter remained on the run after slipping out if the hands of cops after the two killings.

Deep Ties with Middle East and Africa

A video from 2022 shows Boelter as a keynote speaker in his role as CEO of Red Lion Group at a seminar co-hosted by the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Minnesota Africans United, and Global Minnesota.

Boelter made the call from Moanda in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where he discussed the Red Lion Group's projects and operations within the country.

"This all started back in 2019, when my partner, McNay Nkashama, brought in the ambassador from the DRC to Minnesota, and we had meetings, the bulk of them in Minneapolis but the bulk of them that I was at was in Worthington, Minnesota where we made those connections," Boetler said.

The alleged gunman talked about launching multiple agricultural pilot programs in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which he said would "create a lot of jobs fast" and "serve as a model" for future investment in the country.

He also said that he was involved in various business sectors across the DRC, including fishing, agriculture, media, security, and motorcycle taxi services.

"We're partnering with 400 farmers who are ready to go on a farming project... we're doing a fishing project that works with like 500 fishermans...that's off the coast of Rwanda," Boelter claimed in a quintessential Minnesota accent.

"Another one that we're looking at doing is a totally women led motorcycle-taxi business, where all the operators are women, and the leadership is women, so we're excited to get that off the ground," Boelter stated, according to the video.

"I would like to get 1,000 female motorcycle-taxis running in the near future but we need some sponsors to invest in that," the suspected assassin said.

Assassin on the Run

Minnesota Africans United told The New York Post that Boelter was never employed by them, never received any payments, and was never involved with the organization in any official or unofficial role.

Disturbing images released by the FBI allegedly show Boelter wearing a creepy, Halloween-style latex mask resembling a bald, wrinkled man.

A home security camera captured a snapshot of the masked figure dressed in what appeared to be a police uniform, holding a flashlight near his face while standing at the front door—possibly of one of the targeted legislators.

Boelter, 57, is suspected of posing as a police officer during the attacks. He and his wife, Jenny, are believed to run Praetorian Guard Security Services, a Minnesota-based company that claims to offer personalized security solutions to protect people's homes and properties, according to its website.

The company's site mentions that Boelter has been involved in various security operations across Eastern Europe, Africa, North America, and the Middle East—including areas such as the West Bank, Southern Lebanon, and the Gaza Strip.

Last month, Boelter indicated that he was seeking new job opportunities. His employment history highlights more experience in the food industry than in security.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Boelter worked as a general manager at 7-Eleven from 2016 to 2021. He also held managerial positions at Del Monte, Johnsonville Sausage, and Greencore, a company based in the UK that produces ready-to-eat foods.

Boelter was appointed twice to state roles in Minnesota by Democratic governors. In 2016, then-Governor Mark Dayton appointed him to the Workforce Development Council. Three years later, in 2019, Governor Tim Walz selected him to serve a four-year term on the Workforce Development Board, according to official records.

Boelter last registered as a Republican voter in 2022.

In a LinkedIn post dated November 5, 2018, he urged others to vote in the upcoming presidential election and shared concerns about its possible results.

"I am very big on just telling people to be a part of the process and vote your values and be part of this adventure we are all a part of living in the United States of America," he wrote.

"I think the election is going to have more of an impact on the direction of our country than probably any election we have been apart of, or will be apart of for years to come."

Boelter completed his undergraduate studies in international relations at St. Cloud State University according to his LinkedIn profile. He later earned a Master of Science in Management and a Doctorate in Leadership from Cardinal Stritch University.

Law enforcement is desperately looking for Boelter, who remains at large after allegedly shooting State Senator John Hoffman and his wife inside their Champlin home early Saturday morning, leaving them both in critical condition. He then proceeded to the home of former Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman, where he is believed to have fatally shot her and her husband.