When Vice President Mike Pence and California Sen. Kamala Harris were in the middle of their first vice presidential debate on Wednesday night, Twitter witnessed a simultaneous debate between two popular television actors leaving the micro-blogging site's users surprised. 'The Vampire Diaries' stars Paul Wesley and Matthew Davis engaged in a banter with each attacking the other over supporting either candidate in the upcoming presidential elections.

The feud between the two actors started after Davis, who played Alaric Saltzman in 'The Vampire Diaries,' posted a tweet saying the debate moderator Susan Page should "stop interrupting" Pence and let him make his argument.

Wesley, who played the popular character of Stefan Salvatore on the show, promptly replied to Davis stating Pence should answer the question he was originally asked instead of "deflecting." This set off a series of tweets between them as they continued to argue.

"Paul likes to vote for criminals and losers, just like he did in 2016. Your opinion on the matter carries little weight as far as I'm concerned. Next," Davis said, quoting Wesley's tweet. To his Wesley replied: "You're mistaken! I didn't vote for Trump in 2016" and "Guys Alaric drank some vervain he's losing it." In 'The Vampire Diaries,' ingestion of the vervain herb by vampires was shown to have negative effects on them.

By this point, fans of the two actors jumped in. In another tweet, Davis posted screenshots of some abusive replies to his tweets and said they were Wesley's fans. However, the latter quickly tweeted saying he would not condone that behavior and posting screenshots would not "buy you any points."

Davis then quoted his former co-actor's tweet saying "Yawn" prompting Wesley to tell him to "lighten up." Wesley tweeted to Davis saying "love you buddy" ending the banter.

Davis deleted the tweets but Twitter users screenshot them and posted on Twitter. Fans of the popular supernatural teen drama expressed surprise and sadness that Davis supported President Donald Trump. Some Twitter users said they were blocked by the 42-year-old actor, who they called "racist" for supporting the President.