Valerie Dominguez, the Colombian beauty queen, who represented her country at the 2006 Miss World pageant, has a piece of advice for her fans. In an Instagram post, she observed, "A great man said: 'If you have doubts, wear red' I tell you, if you have doubts, you better see." Soon after fans started flooding the diva's inbox with comments like, beautiful, elegant, pretty.

Dominguez, 38, who is also an actor and a model as well as a designer, has starred in several shows on television and is one of the most followed actors on social media.

Goes topless yet again

The diva is currently the host of the 'Yo Me Llamo' program, bankrolled by Caracol Televisión. Dominguez is known to sport the most sizzling and bold looks and her Instagram posts leave her fans awestruck.

She recently shared a photo on her official Insta handle wearing a black crop top along with a see-through skirt. The Colombian is also a fitness enthusiast, with regular morning workouts to maintain her sexy curvy figure.