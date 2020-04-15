Valerie Cossette, who is popular for her Bang Energy advertisements, has once again made headlines for her unusual Instagram post. The diva has shared a workout video in which she is seen using her pet cat to do squats and push-ups during her regular exercise routine. Cossette has made her fans go gaga with the hot workout video which has garnered much attention on the photo-sharing platform. The video has racked up almost 130K likes and views on Valerie's official Instagram account.

The 26-year-old model shared the video with a caption: "No resistance bands or weights, use the cat." Well, Valerie isn't shy of showing off her workout skills and her unconventional ways to deal with her daily exercising props. She is one of the most popular Instagram celebrities and has over a whopping two million fans following her on her Instagram handle.

The hot modelling sensation has made heads turn in some of the sexiest outfits on social media. She loves to flaunt her curves and assets on Instagram. Earlier, in one of Valerie's hot photos, she is seen wearing sexy leopard print lingerie flaunting her curvaceous figure on the beach.

The photo racked up 63.8K likes and views on the photo-sharing platform. Several fans lauded the diva's actions on social media. They took to their Instagram account to share their love and admired her hot looks. One fan complimented her pet saying, "That has to be the world's most patient cat!"

This isn't the first time Valerie is making headlines for her hot figure. Her tattooed body highlights her sexy curves in every picture she uploads on social media.

Check out some of the hottest posts of Valerie Cossette here: