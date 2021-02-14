A TikTok user, who goes by the name "Gloria" and username @gr93la, posted a video of a creative Valentine's Day gift she made for her husband — resulting in the clip go viral. She presented a box of printed photos of all those women whose images her husband "liked" on Instagram.

The TikTok user has gained more than 14 million views for her video, which she captioned: "What did you get your man for Valentine's Day?"

Valentine's Day Surprise or Shock?

In the video, Gloria showed her box and said: "Since everyone is sharing what they got their significant other for Valentine's Day, I thought I'd share mine."

"I got my husband this cute little box and filled it with pictures of all the girls that he has been liking on Instagram. Hope he likes it!" she added.

After she shared the video, the post received 2.7 million "likes" and thousands of people commented on it. One of them said: "Well he did like the pictures ... pretty sure he'll love the gift." Another user wrote: "Imma need a bigger box [sic]." A user-described Gloria as an "icon" and "inspiration".

But not all comments were lighthearted.

One user said: "No, this is toxic and very insecure. It's just likes." Another TikTok user said that some girls won't like this idea and "that's okay".

However, after the first one, Gloria uploaded another TikTok video. In the second one, she took the box with all those six photos to show her husband. This came as a shock to the man, as he was not at all expecting something like this on Valentine's Day.

He laughed and said, "What the hell is this?" after Gloria handed him the box of photos. She responded: "All the pictures you've been liking on Instagram."

While looking at those images of women, Gloria's husband smiled and replied: "Aha...very nice".

She captioned the second video: "I have a sense of humor with my man! I don't know about y'all but I thought this was the perfect gift He loved it #gorgeousgirls #fyp #joke"