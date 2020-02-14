Love is in the air for everyone as the world is celebrating Valentine's Day 2020. No matter wherever you are or in what condition you are, you will not forget to remember the love of your life on this day. Whether you are sick or in pain, the day brings happiness to your life as you remember all the good times you spend with your loved one.
From a small child to an elderly person, everybody gets excited about this day and they celebrate it by going for an outing, wishing each other or by spending quality time with one another. It is also worth noting that a valentine is not just the man of your life or your lady love, it can be anybody you love the most in your life. For a child, a parent can be his or her Valentine. Similarly, an elderly and lonely person can considered the kid next door as his or her valentine.
So, don't forget to wish your loved ones Happy Valentine's Day before the day gets over. Here are some quotes, messages, greetings and sayings you can send or share with the love of your life on this special day of the year.
Check out five inspirational quotes from popular personalities that can be shared to celebrate this special day with the man of your life below:
- The real lover is a man who can thrill you by kissing your forehead or smiling into your eyes or just staring into space – Actress Marilyn Monroe.
- Your words are my food, your breath is my wine. You are everything to me – Actress Sarah Bernhardt
- I saw that you were perfect, and so I loved you. Then I saw that you were not perfect and I loved you even more – Writer Angelita Lim
- If I know what love is, it is because of you – Poet Hermann Hesse
- Loved you yesterday, love you still, always have, always will – Actress Elaine Davis
Find out the five best inspirational quotes you can share with your lady love below:
- I swear I couldn't love you more than I do right now, and yet I know I will tomorrow – Actor Leo Christopher
- The best thing to hold onto in life is each other – Actress Audrey Hepburn
- Love is friendship that has caught on fire – Writer Ann Landers
- I know of only one duty, and that is to love – Philosopher Albert Camus
- If I had a flower for every time I thought of you... I could walk through my garden forever – Poet Alfred Tennyson
Here are some messages, wishes and greetings that you can share with your valentine:
- They say it's hard for dreams to come true, but being with you so far has proven this statement to be completely wrong. Happy Valentine's day!
- When you come to me with your hair all messed up, I love you. When you come to me with chocolate all over your lips, I love you. When you crack silly jokes with me, I love you. I love you because you join me in my weirdness. Thanks for being my silly soul mate. Love you forever!
- I never thought that I'd find someone that makes me feel the way you do. You're the love of my life. You're the one special person that I love and care about most. Happy Valentine's Day.
- Here is the latest trending game: Be nice, have fun, and give hugs! Happy Valentine's Day!
- You always know exactly how I feel and you are always there to make me feel better. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me and I thank God that I got to meet you. I love you.
- Ours is my favourite love story. I love you to the moon and back and You and I were always meant to be. You give me butterflies, you make me certain that I can fly. Happy Valentine's!
- A successful marriage requires falling in love many times, always with the same person
- Whatever is worth doing at all is worth doing with you. Happy Valentine's Day!
- Valentine's Day is all about love, so today is a great time to tell you I love you! I hope you have a Valentine's Day as wonderful as you are!
- One more year together celebrating this special day, and we will only think of our love and toast to our happiness forever.