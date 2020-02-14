Love is in the air for everyone as the world is celebrating Valentine's Day 2020. No matter wherever you are or in what condition you are, you will not forget to remember the love of your life on this day. Whether you are sick or in pain, the day brings happiness to your life as you remember all the good times you spend with your loved one.

From a small child to an elderly person, everybody gets excited about this day and they celebrate it by going for an outing, wishing each other or by spending quality time with one another. It is also worth noting that a valentine is not just the man of your life or your lady love, it can be anybody you love the most in your life. For a child, a parent can be his or her Valentine. Similarly, an elderly and lonely person can considered the kid next door as his or her valentine.

So, don't forget to wish your loved ones Happy Valentine's Day before the day gets over. Here are some quotes, messages, greetings and sayings you can send or share with the love of your life on this special day of the year.

Check out five inspirational quotes from popular personalities that can be shared to celebrate this special day with the man of your life below:

The real lover is a man who can thrill you by kissing your forehead or smiling into your eyes or just staring into space – Actress Marilyn Monroe.

Your words are my food, your breath is my wine. You are everything to me – Actress Sarah Bernhardt

I saw that you were perfect, and so I loved you. Then I saw that you were not perfect and I loved you even more – Writer Angelita Lim

If I know what love is, it is because of you – Poet Hermann Hesse

Loved you yesterday, love you still, always have, always will – Actress Elaine Davis

Find out the five best inspirational quotes you can share with your lady love below:

I swear I couldn't love you more than I do right now, and yet I know I will tomorrow – Actor Leo Christopher

The best thing to hold onto in life is each other – Actress Audrey Hepburn

Love is friendship that has caught on fire – Writer Ann Landers

I know of only one duty, and that is to love – Philosopher Albert Camus

If I had a flower for every time I thought of you... I could walk through my garden forever – Poet Alfred Tennyson

Here are some messages, wishes and greetings that you can share with your valentine: