Chinmayi Sripaada, who courageously supported #MeToo movement and accused Vairamuthu of molesting her, is disappointment to see the lyricist getting a royal treatment in spite of so much of allegations against him.

The singer was, particularly, upset to see the stars like Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan sharing stage with him. She shared a picture of the event organised by the Ulaganayagan to inaugurate a statue of his guru and legendary filmmaker K Balachander, held on Friday, 8 November, and stated the accused was unaffected by the allegations, while accuser was targeted by the film industry.

"MeToo has ruined the lives of the men accused for sexual harassment" (FYI - I am referring to Vairamuthu here) The constant comment is accusing a man of molesting will ruin his life and career. And he can't show his face outside. Vairamuthu has been a chief guest at multiple DMK events, IAS officer training academy events, Tamizh Language events, book launches and Industry events in this entire year. Nothing has happened to him. I was banned almost immediately. Justice meted out by the Tamilnadu Film Industry's biggies :) Party with the known molester ban the accuser:). [sic]" the actress vented out her disappointment.

After making allegations, the singer had registered a formal complaint against Mr Vairamuthu with the National Council for Women, based on the advice given by Maneka Gandhi, the then Indian Union Cabinet Minister for Women and Child Development.

Since then, Chinmayi has been shaming Vairamuthu at every given opportunity and exposing the hypocrisy of the stars and politicians who speak about women empowerment in movies or public lives.

It may be recalled that apart from Chinmayi Sripaada, seven others had called out Vairamuthu during #MeToo Movement.

Chinmayi had also actively encouraged women to expose those who tried to sexually harass them. In the process, she had shamed Radha Ravi for which she was banned from dubbing union in Tamil Nadu.