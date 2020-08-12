Uzbekistan is going to lift the coronavirus or COVID-19 second lockdown from Saturdaty, the government mentioned on Wednesday, promising to restore majority of the services in the central Asian nation within days for reviving the economy.

The government reimposed the lockdown last month after lifting it in June following a rise in the number of deadly virus case, which left the hospitals in the country grappling to cope.

COVID-19 in Uzbekistan

On Saturday, people will be allowed to drive their cars again and hold ceremonies such as weddings for up to 30 guests at their homes. Businesses such as hotels, barbershops and outdoor cafes will also be able to reopen and air and rail traffic will resume, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's office said in a statement. On Monday the former Soviet republic plans to restart bus services and on Aug. 20 large shops, markets and gyms will be able to reopen.

Uzbekistan, a country of 34 million, has reported 32,215 COVID-19 cases and 208 deaths from the disease. It has yet to announce its plans with regards to schools that usually open on September 2. However, the government has said that university and college entrance exams will be held at stadiums across the country.

