An Uzbek citizen returning from France has tested positive for the novel coronavirus or COVID-19, confirmed Uzbekistan's Healthcare Ministry on Sunday, March 15. This is the first infection in the Central Asian country.

The government said that they were taking the necessary steps to control the situation. Uzbekistan has stopped flights to several countries including the worst-hit countries such as Iran and Italy. On Sunday, the country said that they would be stopping the flights to several cities in Western Europe, Asia, and the Middle East until the end of April.

Covid-19 in Central Asia

As of early March, there were no confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Central Asia despite sitting close to China which is the epicentre of the new virus. Countries in Central Asia has been working on keeping the citizens safe with several preventive measures. Kazakhstan has also confirmed six cases of the Covid-19 as of March 14.

(This is a developing story and will be updated)