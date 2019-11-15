Many of you are looking for the day when adoption of cryptocurrencies as a means of general payment comes true. Travel industry, in particular, has already extended a green welcome to the initiative to accept cryptocurrency as an exchange.

Crypto payments platform Utrust has recently welcomed an alliance that will allow crypto-aficionados to travel with more than 650 different companies through a list of more or less exotic destinations. However, we note that the offer remains limited. To access it, you will first have to connect to their said site and select the pricing in dollars, since the conversion of Utrust does not support other fiduciary currencies.

Once your reservation is confirmed, the payment is made in cryptocurrency with a tariff locked momentarily, via QR Code similar to other crypto payment processors. Utrust is already known in the crypto world for its propensity to form partnerships. In June 2019, the group signed another major partnership with the Benfica Lisbon Football Club to enable the purchase of seats and derivatives.

As for the recent Alternatives Airlines, the accepted cryptocurrencies are the same as in previous partnerships. Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dash, Digicode and UTK home token are, therefore, proposed as means of settlement. Though this is indeed a conversion on the fly, some travel agencies will not allow all the payment methods. The agency Destinia pushes the vice until it allows to display prices in mBTC, even if their payment goes through a conversion on the fly with another payment provider different, from Utrust.

While some may deplore that the offer in question is as usual a simple gateway between Bitcoin and fiduciary currencies, the initiative remains sympathetic. From there to see it swarm all the way out of Europe may take a long time. But among the crypto-compatible competitors, the initiative seems to be friendly though it is not really innovative. Many other companies and travel agencies offer to settle in Bitcoin otherwise.