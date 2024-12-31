Ushering in 2025: Here's a List of Singapore's Best Places to Welcome New Year With Fireworks

The world is welcoming 2025 with open arms as the clock strikes the first of the new year. People all over the world are excited to bid farewell to 2024 and embrace the potential of new beginnings that 2025 holds...and Singapore is not an exception.

Singaporeans are also excited to welcome the new year and take part in festivities leading up to the country's 60th birthday at strategic areas like Marina Bay and Sentosa, as well as 17 heartland locales.

The Ministry of Culture, Community, and Youth said on November 21 that ONE Countdown 2025 will be the first event to begin SG60 commemorations.

The SG60 theme, "Building Our Singapore Together," will honor the nation's history of development while offering citizens a chance to consider common ideals like openness, boldness, resilience, and multiculturalism.

Singapore Sports Hub

The Let's Celebrate 2025 countdown show, presented by Mediacorp, will feature fireworks, roving entertainment performances, and fringe activities for the crowd to enjoy. The fringe activities will begin at 5 pm, however the gates for the show will open only at 7 pm.

Marina Bay

Singaporeans can enjoy fireworks over the water, live performances at Esplanade – Theatres on the water, and a series of light projection events at The Fullerton Hotel. In addition, the BayFront Event Space will offer illumi, which is an outdoor nocturnal experience that uses immersive multimedia, audioscapes, and life-size light sculptures to transport audiences to various realms.

Sentosa

With the Yuewen Music Festival, which includes international musicians like Afrojack and Lala Hsu as well as an amazing drone and fireworks show, it will be a party time at Siloso Beach. The three-day celebration has already started from December 28.

On December 31, Palawan Beach will host a free movie marathon starting at 7 pm and a fireworks show at midnight for a more sedate evening. Palawan Green will host a family-friendly Sentosa countdown celebration from 5 pm to 1 am.

Somerset Belt

However, if you are looking for a carnival setting, you must visit Trifecta, the first hybrid skate bowl in the world made for skateboarding and surf skating.

It will offer you a thrilling experience that includes acrobatic performances, fire breathers, magicians, and many more. The event will take place on December 31 from 5 pm to 3 am.

On the other hand, Indie music fans may visit *Scape and take in a varied lineup from all over the area at Music Day Out! — Magic Garden. The festivities begin at 6 pm on December 31 and end at 3 am the next day.

But, if you are looking for a family-friendly event, then you can visit Somerset Youth Park's Made By Magic: Somerset Kids Countdown Fest. It includes workshops, magic shows, and musical performances. These begin on December 31 at 4 pm and end at 12.30 am the following day.

So, what are you waiting for? It's almost time and you can simple head out to your favourite place to enjoy the new year.