Eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt shared the picture of his newborn daughter on social media for the first time and revealed her name. The sprinter named his first child Olympia Lightning Bolt. The retired Olympian and his girlfriend Kasi Bennett became parents and welcomed their daughter on May 17. Bolt chose July 7 to reveal the first photo of his daughter as he took to social media to wish his beloved Kasi on her birthday.

"I want to wish my gf @kasi.b a happy birthday and to let u know I am happy I get to spend ur special day with u. I want nothing but happiness for u and will continue to doing my best keeping a smile on ur face," Bolt stated in his Instagram post.

Rock For The Family

"Now we have started a new chapter together with our daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt I look forward to what the future will bring for us but be reassured that I will be the ROCK for this family," he said speaking about his daughter.

The name of the child is winning the hearts of netizens who have termed it most apt, thoughtful, and beautiful but having a strong presence. It can be noted that Bolt's nickname is also lightning as he is considered as the fastest man on earth. Bolt retired from competitions following the 2017 World Championships held in London. He took the decision to quit active sports after he suffered a hamstring injury.

Jamaican Prime Minister Gave the Good News

In fact, Bolt had not announced the news of the birth of his daughter. Instead, the world came to know about the news from Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness. He took to social media and posted a message congratulating Bolt and Kasi. "Congratulations to our sprint legend Usain Bolt and Kasi Bennett on the arrival of their baby girl!" Holness wrote on his Twitter account.

Kasi is a longtime girlfriend of Bolt and the couple made their relationship official in 2016. It is believed that the couple is in a relationship since 2014. During an interview Bolt spoke to The Telegraph in July 2016 and confirmed the news of him dating.

However, in the interview Bolt clearly said that he was not going to reveal any more details about his girlfriend. "I want to keep it small for now, because I know when it gets out there's going to be a lot of things to say, and I told her she can't handle it," Bolt had said. Kasi is a fashionista and currently has 284,000 followers on Instagram.