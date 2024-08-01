USA vs South Sudan Live Streaming: How to Watch the Paris Olympics 2024 Basketball Match Online in the US, UK and India

After a decisive 110-84 victory over Serbia in their first game of the Paris 2024 Olympics, the U.S. Men's Basketball team is set to play against South Sudan on Wednesday, July 31. Both teams secured victories on Sunday, earning two points each. In their exhibition match on July 20, the United States narrowly defeated South Sudan 101-100.

LeBron James made a major impact, leading with 23 points, while Anthony Davis (15), Joel Embiid (14), Stephen Curry (12), and Anthony Davis (11) also scored in double figures. Kevin Durant, who missed the exhibition game due to a calf injury, returned for the opener against Serbia, leading the team with 24 points.

USA In Action Again

The United States kicked off its 2024 Olympic campaign with a commanding victory over Serbia. The Americans boasted the highest point differential (+26) after their first game and even have a greater differential than most teams that have played twice.

Under Steve Kerr, the team was highly focused against Serbia—can they maintain that level of concentration against another tough opponent?

South Sudan achieved a historic first Olympic win in their last game against Puerto Rico. Their 11-point victory has boosted their confidence as they face their toughest challenge yet. A win would put Royal Ivey's team in a strong position in Group C with only one game remaining.

However, Team USA men's basketball is aiming for gold, featuring a star-studded roster with superstars like LeBron James, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Anthony Edwards, Jayson Tatum, and more. Team USA will be a formidable opponent.

Here's how to watch the match.

When and Where

The Team USA vs. South Sudan game will be played at Pierre Mauroy Stadium, Lille, France on Wednesday, July 31, 2024 at 9 PM (local time)/ 3 PM ET/ 8 PM BST and 12:30 PM IST.

How to Watch/ Livestream

United States: The USA vs South Sudan Paris Olympics 2024 basketball match will be broadcast on Peacock, NBC Sports, Universo while live streaming will be available on Fubo.

United Kingdom: The USA vs South Sudan Paris Olympics 2024 basketball match will be broadcast on Discovery+, EuroSport Player UK. The USA vs South Sudan Paris Olympics 2024 basketball match will be available for livestreaming on discovery+ App, EuroSport 2 UK

India: The USA vs South Sudan Paris Olympics 2024 basketball match will be broadcast on Sports 18 Network, and available for livestreaming on JioCinema app and website for free.