US President Donald Trump has announced that the US is withdrawing from an international arms trade treaty signed by the Obama administration, marking Washington's latest exit from an international pact.

Trump made the announcement while attending an annual meeting of the National Rifle Association in the US city of Indianapolis on Friday, Xinhua reported.

"We're taking our signature back," Trump told the audience.

The Arms Trade Treaty (ATT), which regulates international trade in conventional weapons, was signed in 2013 by then US President Barack Obama but has not been ratified by the US Senate.

The White House said later in a statement that Trump will ask the Senate to return it.

The White House also claimed the pact is "misguided" and constrains US ability to sell arms to its allies and partners.

The Trump administration's new move has drawn criticism from some international human rights groups.