US Will Be Forced to Reinvade Afghanistan, Says Top US Senator Lindsey Graham

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham told BBC that President Joe Biden's U.S. troops withdrawal and the Taliban's re-emergence will demand that US soldiers return to Afghanistan. He warned the entire country of Afghanistan will 'fracture in the next year' and insisted that US will reinvade Kabul.

Graham made the controversial remarks on Sunday during an interview on BBC's HARDtalk program, where he also praised former President Donald Trump.

"He rebuilt the military," Graham said. "Whether you like Trump or not, whether you believe it's Trump's fault or Biden's fault, here's where we're at as a world. The Taliban are not reformed, they're not new. They have a view of the world out of sync with modern times."

Graham Says Taliban Will Turn Afghanistan into a 'Safe Haven' for Radical Islamists

"But most importantly, they're going to give safe haven to Al Qaeda who has ambitions to drive us out of the Middle East writ large," he continued. "We will be going back into Afghanistan as we went back into Iraq and Syria."

Graham Wants U.S. to Re-Deploy Troops into Afghanistan

"Are you serious?" BBC host Stephen Sackur interrupted. "You think the United States will once again, in the foreseeable future, put troops back into Afghanistan?"

"We'll have to," Graham insisted. "Because the threat will be so large."

He continued, "Why did we go back to Syria and Iraq? Why do we have 5,000 troops in Iraq today? Because of the caliphate rising, projecting force outside of Iraq, killing Americans, killing the French, attacking the British."

The South Carolina senator also predicted that Afghanistan and the government the Taliban were trying to build would soon collapse. 'The entire country is going to fracture in the next year, creating a perfect storm for western interests to be attacked,' he said.

Social Media Reactions

Many netizens lambasted the senator for his "senseless "remarks of re-invading Afghanistan. One Twitter user shared, "The exit was poorly executed to put it lightly. But we are out. I don't know any American who would support going back there for any reason whatsoever." Another wrote, "Pretty sure not one SANE citizen would support this."

Sone internet users said Graham's blonde hair dye is affecting his ability to think clearly while others suggested to send the Maga-QAnon-boys and see how long they will last.

One comment read, "He is beholden to the military industrial complex. The man loves wars because he benefits from them." Another comment read, "The #GOP just can't quit their #ForeverWarMachine"