US Senators Warn Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Against Meeting Chinese Military-Linked Firms During China Trip

Two prominent U.S. senators have urged Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to avoid meetings with Chinese companies suspected of undermining U.S. export controls during his planned visit to China. In a letter sent Friday, Republican Senator Jim Banks and Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren expressed concerns that such interactions could legitimize entities tied to China's military and intelligence sectors.

The senators specifically asked Huang to steer clear of any engagement with companies listed on the U.S. export control list. "We are worried that your trip to the PRC could legitimize companies that cooperate closely with the Chinese military or involve discussing exploitable gaps in U.S. export controls," the letter stated.

Huang is scheduled to visit China on Friday. In response, an Nvidia spokesperson defended the company's global strategy, emphasizing that American technology should lead worldwide. "American wins when our technology sets the global standard," the spokesperson said, highlighting China's massive base of software developers.

Earlier this year, Huang praised former President Donald Trump's decision to lift certain AI chip export controls, criticizing previous rules as ineffective. However, new restrictions imposed in April on Nvidia's modified AI chips—designed to comply with U.S. controls—are projected to reduce company revenue by $15 billion.

The letter underscores a broader bipartisan consensus in Washington over limiting advanced AI hardware exports, which lawmakers fear could help modernize China's military. Some legislators are pushing for new laws requiring U.S. chipmakers to verify where their technology ends up.

Recent reports have intensified scrutiny. Reuters revealed last month that Chinese AI firm DeepSeek, believed to support the country's military and intelligence operations, used shell companies to bypass U.S. chip restrictions. In May, Reuters also reported Nvidia's plan to release a low-cost version of its Blackwell AI chips for China.

Senators Banks and Warren pointed to Nvidia's new research center in Shanghai as a worrisome example of how the company's operations could inadvertently bolster China's AI ambitions. They reiterated earlier concerns that Nvidia's actions may support the expansion of China's AI and chip sectors—potentially at America's expense.

(With inputs from agencies)