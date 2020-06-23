US President Donald Trump has consistently blamed China for the global COVID-19 pandemic. Later, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also joined him in blaming China for the spread of the virus. Now, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro has also accused the Chinese Communist country of intentionally spreading the virus.

Navarro was asked if the Trump administration was prepared for a potential second wave of coronavirus when he appeared on CNN's State of the Union. He responded with the claim that China deliberately sent "hundreds of thousands" abroad to spread the deadly COVID-19.

"Of course. You prepare for what can possibly happen," he added, reported the Express.

He said China "created" novel coronavirus and hid it as they deliberately "sent over hundreds of thousands of Chinese citizens" to America and around the world. But he said that it was an open question if China did it on purpose. "But that's a fact," he added.

Many Allegations

This comes after many similar allegations. Even the former British MI6 chief made similar statements, citing a study. Previously, Nobel laureate Luc Montagnier, co-discoverer of HIV, also claimed that novel coronavirus had elements of HIV and that modifications of such form could only be made in a lab and Wuhan's lab might have accidentally leaked the pathogen.

Last month, Trump blasted the World Health Organisation (WHO) for its handling of the pathogen and alleged that the organization was "China-centric".

The President had also condemned China for not alerting world leaders on how severe the SARS-CoV-2 virus was and claimed that China failed in admitting their mistakes.

In a Fox News program, he said that the US wanted to go in, but China didn't want them there. Even the WHO was admitted into the country much later, not immediately, he claimed.

China Was Embarrassed: Trump

"They made a mistake, they tried to cover it," said Trump, comparing it to a fire they couldn't put out. He added that China was embarrassed, so they covered it up.

Even Pompeo had blamed China for the same and said that there was "enormous evidence" that coronavirus came from Wuhan's lab.

China has repeatedly denied such allegations. Not long back, Wang Yanyi, director of the Wuhan Institute of Virology, rubbished such allegations, citing her view based on some facts.