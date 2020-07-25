Almost 23 US states have been hit by the Salmonella outbreak, sickening hundreds of people. Further, 87 new illnesses were reported on Friday and 8 states have been newly affected by the outbreak since Tuesday, according to US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). However, they have not yet identified the source of the bacteria causing the infection.

Usually, such outbreaks can be traced back to a food source. But as of now, no specific food, grocery store, or even a restaurant is linked to the outbreak. Health officials are investigating those who are ill to trace the source of the outbreak, reported USA Today.

As per CDC's Friday update, there were 212 reported cases spread over 23 states. About 31 were hospitalized, but no fatality is reported so far.

About the infection The Salmonella bacteria live in animal and human intestines. Humans get infected via contaminated water or food. Its symptoms include diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps and can show up from after 6 hours to six days after getting infected, according to CDC. The infection can last from 4 to 7 days, and very rarely does it cause death. Fatalities mostly happen when someone is not treated well with the right antibiotics.

CDC's disease map reports many cases across America, from California to Maine, while Oregon and Utah are the hardest-hit states with 51 and 40 cases respectively. The disease control agency has advised to write down what one ate a week before one becomes sick while contacting a doctor along with the local health department.

Those with a weak immune system, like children younger than 5 years, and adults older than 65 will experience severe illness. There are many types of Salmonella, some of which also cause typhoid fever. The infection is diagnosed with a lab test that detects the bacteria in a person's stool (poop), body tissue or fluids.

Keeping oneself clean and washing fruits and vegetables before eating, cutting or peeling and cooking meat at high temperatures is recommended to keep bacteria at bay.