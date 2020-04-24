The White House of the United States has released a report from the US Department of Homeland Security's most advanced biocontainment lab that claims sunlight kills COVID-19 while warmer temperatures and humid weather significantly damage the virus.

The above-said weather condition cuts coronavirus's potency in half, states the report. Details including sunlight and warm temperature killing coronavirus is making rounds online for a long time now. But for the first time, this information was relayed by the US government, releasing the initial results of the temperature tests on coronavirus.

Increase in temperature and humidity can kill the life

According to reports, Bill Bryan, chief of the science and technology directorate at the US Department of Homeland Security said that solar light appears to have on killing the virus, both on surfaces and in the air. Temperature and humidity also have been said to have similar effects on the virus.

"In a room at 70-75F temperature with 20 per cent humidity, the half-life of the virus is about an hour. But you get outside and it cuts down to a minute and a half, very significant difference when it when it gets hit with UV rays," Bryan added.

Increase in temperature and humidity can kill the life, potency of the virus by half, says the research. With the temperature of 70-75 F and humidity of 80 percent the virus' half-life is shown to crash from 18 hours to six hours. If the temperature is increased to 95F, the half-life reduces to barely 60 minutes, adds research.

Virus exists specifically in saliva and respiratory fluids

Explaining how the research was conducted Bryan said, the virus was locked into a five-gallon bucket and suspended in the air inside and hit it with various temperatures, various humidity levels, exposed it to multiple kinds of environmental conditions to include sunlight. The result was the decay of that virus while it's suspended in the air.

Speaking about the effect of bleach and isopropyl alcohol on the virus, he said the virus exists specifically in saliva and respiratory fluids. He also said that bleach can kill the virus in five minutes, isopropyl alcohol will take just 30 seconds to kill it without manipulation, rubbing, reported agencies.