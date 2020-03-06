The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) of the United States has listed the disinfectants that are said to be effective in giving protection from coronavirus. The EPA has released the complete list of disinfectants including chemicals and products. It stated that these are strong enough to ward off viruses severe than SARS-CoV-2.

The EPA representatives also stated that protecting the health and safety of Americans is of highest priority to Trump administration. These disinfectant products can help reduce the spread of COVID-19, it said.

The EPA also said that disinfectants are effective when used properly. It also said one should take notice of the fact for how long the product needs to be on the surface while cleaning. If this is about keeping the surface clean, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that washing hands with soap and water can prevent transmission of the virus. But there are more chances of transmission of coronavirus such as through cough, sneeze and spitting.

The chances of the virus getting transmitted through surfaces are less, and hence the effectiveness of the use of disinfectant is also limited. However, as it is said always prevention is better than cure.

Some of the disinfectants listed by the US Environmental Protection Agency are:

1) Clorox Multi Surface Cleaner + Bleach

2) Clorox Disinfecting Wipes

3) Clorox Commercial Solutions® Clorox® Disinfecting Spray

4) Lysol brand Heavy-Duty Cleaner Disinfectant Concentrate

5) Lysol Disinfectant Max Cover Mist

6) Lysol brand Clean & Fresh Multi-Surface Cleaner

7) Purell Professional Surface Disinfectant Wipes

8) Sani-Prime Germicidal Spray

9) Lonzagard RCS256 PLUS

10) Nugen MB5A-256

For the complete list click here.

Globally as of Friday, March 6, 98,440 people have confirmed to have coronavirus. The death toll is recorded at 3,387. So far, 55,660 people have recovered from COVID -19. In the US, the number of confirmed cases of the virus is 213. A total of 14 deaths have been reported. Today, 12 new cases have been confirmed.

Soon President Donald Trump is expected to sign a $8 billion emergency funding package to deal with the coronavirus. Even Congressional leaders have agreed on the same.