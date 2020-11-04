Live
Biden vs Trump
After conducting campaigns amid the rising number of coronavirus or COVID-19 cases in the US, the polls have begun to close in the US. With Donald Trump fighting to get re-elected as the President, the Democrat challenger Joe Biden will be hopeful to register a victory. This year's fight is one of the most awaited elections in recent times and it will be interesting to see who wins in the race to the White House.

1 hr 13:21

Joe Biden wins Minnesota and the 10 electoral votes that Hillary Clinton won in 2016

1 hr 12:57

Sarah McBridge wins the State Senate Race of Delaware, which made her the first openly transgender person to get elected to the position countrywide

2 hr 12:14

President Donald Trump wins Utah, where he was victorious also in 2016

2 hr 12:10

Trump wins Idaho whereas Biden registers victory in California, Oregon and Washington state

2 hr 12:07

Joe Biden registers victory in New Hampshire, which is a state that Trump narrowly lost in 2016