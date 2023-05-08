US Presidential Candidate Robert Kennedy Jr, Claims CIA Killed JFK and Covered Up Assassination

US presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr has said he believes there is overwhelming evidence to prove that the CIA was behind the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

The Democrat, who is the nephew of the slain US resident, said the country's premier investigation agency was involved in the murder, and in the cover-up after that.

Overwhelming Evidence

"There is overwhelming evidence that the CIA was involved in his murder. I think it's beyond a reasonable doubt at this point ...The evidence is overwhelming that the CIA was involved in the murder, and in the cover-up," Kennedy said.

JFK, one of the most illustrious presidents in the US history, was shot dead in Dallas, Texas, on November 22, 1963. The probe into his assassination found that gunman Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone in the crime. Howver, days after the chilling murder that shocked the world, Oswald was shot dead while in police custody.

The mysterious killing of the prime suspect triggered numerous theories behind the assassination. Kennedy was 46 years old and serving his first term as president when he was killed. A commission overseen by Chief Justice Earl Warren conducted a 10-month investigation at that time had concluded that Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone, fatally shooting Kennedy from the Texas School Book Depository as his presidential motorcade passed on the street below.

In 2017, President Donald Trump released 2,800 documents related to the 1963 assassination of Kennedy. However, reports said the White House yielded to pressure from the FBI and CIA to block the release of some information. Trump allowed the immediate release of the secret files by the National Archives on 26 October following a last-minute scramble to meet a deadline set by the Congress in 1992.

In 2021, more than 1,500 previously classified files collected as part of the government review into the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy were released. These files also include bombshell documents about killer Lee Harvey Oswald and how he was in contact with a KGB agent two months before the shooting.

Who is Robert Kennedy Jr.?

Robert Kennedy is the son of JFK's brother Robert Kennedy, who was also assassinated under mysterious circumstances when he was leading a presidential nomination race. Robert Kennedy Jr., a lawyer and environmental activist is currently campaigning for nomination in the 2024 US presidential election.

As per the latest reports, he is expected to dent the vote base of President Joe Biden. According to MSNBC, a recent poll showed that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is seen garnering 14 percent of 2020 Biden voters.